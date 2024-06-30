Four of Jammu family killed in road accident in Tanda

Four members of a family, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when their Toyota Innova and a canter collided near Adda Saran in the Tanda sub-division of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday morning. The mangled remains of a car after the mishap in the Tanda sub-division of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday.

Police identified the victims as Farooq, his brother Arif, sister Naibu and daughter Arsh, all residents of Katra in Jammu. They were going to Chandigarh when the accident occurred.

The driver of the Innova, Tarris, was seriously injured and admitted to Tanda civil hospital from where he was referred to Amritsar.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the impact of the head-on collision was so severe that the Innova fell on the side of the road. Local villagers rushed to the scene to rescue the trapped persons from the mangled remains of the vehicle. The canter driver fled from the spot.

The bodies have been kept at Dasuya civil hospital for post-mortem.

Tanda deputy superintendent of police Harjit Singh Randhawa said that the canter had been traced to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh but the driver was yet to be arrested. He revealed that a case had been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by rash act) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).