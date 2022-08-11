Four pistols, 8 magazines seized from Pakistan border in Amritsar
Police have recovered four pistols and their ammunition, believed to be dropped by a drone in the Lopoke area of the district near the India-Pakistan border.
The border belt has seen over 20 drone-drops --- used for smuggling weapons, ammo and drugs from across the border --- in the past seven months.
According to police, a buzzing sound of a drone was heard along the border in the area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A team led by Lopoke police station in-charge Mantej Singh, launched a search operation in the area where the drone was spotted.
“During the search, four pistols—one Bretta pistol (US made), one Zigana FC pistol (Turkish made) and two unnamed pistols—were recovered. The weapons seemed to have been dropped by a flying object. We have also recovered eight magazines and 140 rounds of .9mm pistol,” said a spokesperson of Amritsar rural police.
The police have also rounded up four persons for questioning. Sources said the weapons were to be collected by some miscreants for their further smuggling. “Our teams are working to identify and nab the accused who had to collect the weapons,” said a police official on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, a case under various Sections of the Arms Act has been registered against some unidentified persons at the Lopoke police station.
More than 20 incidents of drone movements and smuggling of weapons and drugs at the Punjab border with Pakistan have been reported in this year.
BSF arrests two Pakistani nationals in Gurdaspur
The personnel of border security force (BSF) have apprehended two Pakistani nationals for illegally crossing the border in Gurdaspur district. The accused have been identified as Kishan Masih, 26, and Rabiz Masih, 18, of Bhola Bajwa village in Narowal district of Pakistan. A senior BSF official said constables Mukesh Kumar and Ranjit Kumar, who were deployed at border out post (BoP) Town Post, had found both the accused after they had just crossed over to the Indian side. He said both the men were apprehended, and ₹500 of Pakistani currency, two mobile phones, and their identity cards were also recovered from their possession.
“Our preliminary questioning has suggested that both the accused had crossed over inadvertently. We are in talk with Pakistani rangers. We are planning to facilitate return of the duo to their native country in a goodwill gesture on the occasion of Independence Day,” the officer said.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
-
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
-
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
-
No-trust motion against Jai Ram govt defeated by voice vote
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress and the lone Communist Party of India (M) member against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are just a few months away, was defeated by a voice vote in the state legislative assembly on Thursday even as the opposition members staged a walkout from the House. The opposition members staged a walkout ahead of chief minister's reply.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics