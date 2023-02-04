Fourth phase of Antyodaya Rozgar Melas soon: Haryana CM Khattar

Strap: Loans to 1 lakh families for self-employment will be made available

Announcing to organise the fourth phase of antyodaya rozgar melas soon, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said under this unique scheme loans to 1 lakh antyodaya families will be provided for self-employment.

Describing the Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana a unique scheme of Haryana, Khattar held a review meeting with banks and said in the next phase of antyodaya rozgar melas representatives of the concerned government departments as well as banks will be present and loans will be made available for self-employment.

“A separate provision of ₹5,000 crore will be made to provide loans to 1 lakh antyodaya families for self-employment. The state government is working on a proposal to bring a major change in cooperatives under which common dairy has been envisaged in rural areas,” said Khattar during the meeting in which representatives of 22 banks were present.

The chief minister urged the bankers to immediately approve the loan-related applications various departments have sent for self-employment loans.

“The verified data of more than 72 lakh families in Parivar Pehchan Patra is available with the government. The bankers can also use that data to make loans available to people under the mudra scheme of the central and other state government schemes,” he said.