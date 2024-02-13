Four-time Cong MP Preneet Kaur set to join BJP

Four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, a prominent face of the Congress in the royal city, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) next week. Four-time Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, a prominent face of the Congress in the royal city, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) next week. (ANI File Photo)

Presently, suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities, Preneet openly supports the saffron party in her stronghold, Patiala.

Preneet Kaur, a Lok Sabha member from the Congress, is the wife of former Congress leader and Punjab ex-chief minister Amarinder Singh, who is now with the BJP and is also involved in facilitating a potential alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

A close aide of Preneet confirmed, “With the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha completed, Preneet will join the BJP in Delhi. Now, there is no threat of anti-defection law.”

She has alerted her supporters to prepare for the upcoming elections, reportedly informing them of her intention to join the BJP next week. Her aide confirmed, “She is likely to join on or after February 14.”

In February 2023, Preneet was suspended by the Congress for alleged anti-party activities, prompted by complaints from Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Raja Warring, accusing her of aiding the BJP in Punjab.

Preneet had distanced herself from Congress’ activities following her husband’s removal from the chief ministerial post in 2021. She notably abstained from Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and campaigned against the party in the 2022 assembly elections. Additionally, she voted against the party line when Mahua Moitra was expelled.

When issued a show-cause notice by the party, she chose not to respond, daring the party “to take whatever action it wants to.” Congress chose not to expel her, as this would have absolved her from anti-defection law.

Having contested five Lok Sabha elections from Congress in Patiala since 1999, Preneet won four except in 2014. She served as minister of state for external affairs in the UPA-2 government. A prominent figure in her constituency, she has strong social connections due to her accessibility and rapport with grass-roots workers. She has already influenced nearly 50% of Congress councillors, and in 2022, the BJP took over the civic body with Sanjiv Bittu as mayor. Although the term of the civic body has ended, most councillors in the city and rural area Congress workers continue to support her.

When contacted, Preneet Kaur admitted that she is joining the BJP in the coming days. “The date and place will be finalised by the party. I don’t want to comment more, but one thing is sure that I am joining,” she added.