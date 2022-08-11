Fraudsters replicate registration plate: Car parked at home takes a ‘toll’ on Ludhiana man’s pocket
In an unusual case, a Machhiwara resident received two speeding challans from the Delhi Police and an amount of ₹125 was also deducted from his FASTag account despite his vehicle being parked at his house in Ludhiana throughout.
After probing the complaint lodged by Manjinder Singh for almost two months, Ludhiana police on Tuesday booked unidentified persons for fraudulently making a number plate using the registration number of his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car and misusing the FASTag issued against the vehicle’s registration number.
Manjinder Singh of Jufalgarh village, in his complaint, alleged that while his car was at his home, ₹30 was deducted from his FASTag for crossing a toll near Delhi on April 29, followed by a ₹95 deduction for a toll charge in Haryana on May 16.
Elaborating, the complainant said, “After suspecting foul play, I didn’t recharge the fastag again. Later to my shock on May 29, when my car was parked at my place, I received a speeding challan issued by Delhi Police on my mobile number against my vehicle.”
“I received another challan on June 1 when my car was at Max Hospital in Chandigarh following which I approached the Cyber Cell here in June,” he added.
The complainant’s brother, Satwinder further, said, when cyber cell police opened a link of the challan issued by the Delhi Police; it had a photo of unidentified persons driving an identical Swift Dzire car that had the same number plate.
“We were astonished to see the same car with the registration number of our vehicle. The bonnet of the car in the challan was damaged while our’s was in a good condition and there were minute differences in the vehicle. We submitted coloured print outs of both the vehicles in the cyber cell here,” he added.
After probing the complaint for two months, the cyber cell forwarded the complaint to Machhiwara police station.
Assistant sub-inspector Tarsem Kumar, investigating officer, said a case was only registered after a detailed probe was done into the incident. The unidentified accused have been booked for forgery and cheating.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
Key accused among 4 arrested in Saran hooch tragedy
Four people, including the key accused, were arrested on Thursday from different locations in Bihar for their involvement in the Saran hooch tragedy earlier in August that claimed 12 lives in the Bhatha-Nona Toli locality in Chhapra , police said. According to police, those arrested have been identified as key accused Ramanand Manjhi, Dharmendra Rai, Mohan Rai, and Prakash Singh.
Doctor’s dream of owning Audi A-6 at cheap price costs him ₹25L
Mumbai: When a 34-year-old doctor learnt from his friend that he purchased an Audi A-6 at ₹25 lakh, (priced at ₹63 lakh in the showrooms), he couldn't help but get in touch with the seller to crack the deal. Little did he know that his dream of owning a luxury car would turn into a nightmare. Police officials said the fraud has cheated several people using a similar modus operandi.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
