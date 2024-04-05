Free cancer surgery performed at Ludhiana civil hospital

The first case of head and neck cancer surgery was performed successfully for free at civil hospital on Thursday. The surgery involved an early symptoms of thyroid cancer. The surgeon removed a minor tumour in the thyroid gland of the patient. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr Vikramjeet Singh removed a minor tumour in the thyroid gland of the patient. “We have removed the left lower lobe of the thyroid,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The patient, Raju, a 35-year-old factory worker, was stable now and the cancer would not resurface, added Singh. “These head and neck malignancies were single modality treatments, which could get rid of in one surgery.”

Singh is an onco-surgeon at a private hospital. He recently teamed up with the civil hospital to treat head and neck cancer patients on a volunteer basis. He would perform free surgeries on every Thursday. “I’m doing this purely for altruistic reasons,” he said, emphasising that mouth cancer was one of the biggest killers for men in India.

“For those who have been habitually using tobacco and gutka, the risk factor is more as compared to others,” said Singh. “As soon as someone notices an ulcer or wound in the mouth won’t go away after having run its usual course of time, they must consult a doctor at the earliest.”

Singh said, early detection increases the chances of survival. If cancer goes undetected for a while, it has a higher chance of metastasising to other parts of the body. However, he stressed that head and neck cancers when caught early are completely curable.