Free of night curfew, Ludhiana looks forward to ring in new year with fanfare

A year after coronavirus curbs put a damper on New Year celebrations, residents and businessmen are looking forward to ring in 2022 with great fervour, fanfare and aplomb.

Though Covid and its variants, the most recent being Omicron, continue to cast a long shadow over the world, the drop in cases, widespread vaccination, and lack of night curfew, have encouraged hoteliers, and residents to hold mega celebrations, after two years of virus-induced hardships.

Hoteliers and restauranters, whose business had taken a hit last year due to a 9.30pm curfew on New Year's eve, say they are receiving a good response this year with most of the 250 hotels, and restaurants in the city already reserved for parties.

Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association president Amarvir Singh said, “The public is eager to hold celebrations after two years of Covid curbs, which is also good for business. Famous singers will be performing at different bars and clubs, which will boost footfall, as people from other districts, and Chandigarh, are sure to visit the city.”

Elite clubs such as the Sutlej club, Lodhi club will be holding grand celebrations for their members. Popular haunts of the city folk, including Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, Gol Market, and Dugri, are also expected to be flooded with revellers.

Restauranter and Sarabha Nagar Main Market Traders Association chairperson Wangjenn Chiu said, “Going by the footfall we received on Christmas, it stands to reason that people will throng the markets on New Year Eve as well. However, the public should continue to take precautions, least there is a spike in cases.”

Several residents are also organising a New Year’s bash at their homes, and farmhouse, while others plan to ring in the New Year in Chandigarh or Himachal Pradesh.

A Model Town Extension, Block B, resident Tarandeep Singh said, “Usually, we ring in the New Year in Shimla or Chandigarh, but this year we will be inviting our friends and family to our house. Fortunately, fewer Covid cases are being reported. However, we must remain cautious.”

Seeing the celebration as a chance for the hospitality sector to recover, Owner of Bistro 226, Civil Lines, Sukhkaran Gill said, “The hospitality sector has suffered many setbacks over the last two years. We are expecting a good response this year.”

Only fully vaxxed persons to be allowed in parties: Hotel association

With the spectre of Covid still looming large, only vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the premises of hotels and restaurants. Punjab Hotel and Restaurant Association president Amarvir Singh said, “We have taken the step as a precautionary step in the wake of rising concern over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.”