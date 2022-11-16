Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / French team arrives to help Chandigarh preserve its heritage items

French team arrives to help Chandigarh preserve its heritage items

Published on Nov 16, 2022 03:29 AM IST

The team comprising conservation scientist, heritage restorer, conservation architect, representative from French Central Director of the Judicial Police, architect and inspector general of historic monuments for the French ministry of culture, will be in Chandigarh for five days.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 10-member team of French experts, headed by Brigittee Bouvier, director at Foundation Le Corbusier, arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday to help the UT Administration to protect, preserve and restore heritage items of the city.The team comprising conservation scientist, heritage restorer, conservation architect, representative from French Central Director of the Judicial Police, architect and inspector general of historic monuments for the French ministry of culture, will be in the city for five days.

“The team will assist UT in establishing authenticity of heritage items and tagging of the items. Besides, they will also guide UT in legal protection of heritage items, and help in laying guidelines and processes to be followed for their restoration,” UT adviser Dharam Pal said.

As per a list compiled by the Chandigarh Heritage Inventory Committee in 2012, Chandigarh has 12,793 heritage items, made and used by French architect Le Corbusier, his cousin and Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret and others associated with the founding and planning of Chandigarh in the 1950s and 60s.

