Frequent flyers at weddings, other dos

The moment one arrives at a 'do' or an event of sorts, the first thing one does is to scour the venue for known faces. A natural and innately human tendency of course. We find comfort in togetherness, in company and in the familiar. Many people don't visit events where they're not likely to know anyone.

Many people do not visit gatherings where they are not likely to know anyone. And in metropolises, this could often be the case. The host and hostess (if I am allowed to use that word) are usually the busiest persons around. They are also the only ones who know the whole list of invitees (barring gatecrashers!).

People who attend weddings galore because they are usual suspects (in the right way) as invitees, are also pros at the art and science of making fleeting appearances. They will not spend even a minute more than they should according to their own perception. They will make all the right noises and even crack a few jokes accompanied by loud guffaws. These significant acts will mark their presence in no uncertain terms. And the deal will be sealed with the mandatory ‘pic’ as also a dozen selfies with those who matter.

They will then scoot for the exit in order to make their way home to write their columns (just kidding!) or they will navigate their way to their next ‘do’ of the evening. A smallish city like Chandigarh still affords socialites the luxury of attending more than one occasion and even at times three or four such must dos in a single evening!

Wedding season stresses are of course another matter altogether. Traffic snarls and parking jostles will prevent even the smoothest of party hoppers from hopping around beyond a point. However the determined ones will manage to make a mark at many weddings in peak season. An enormous amount of grit, preparedness and planning is of course required in order to ace each invitation that comes one’s way.

Priorities also have to be clear to such expert frequent invitees. They have to know where to spend more time and where less. In fact, a friend was remarking recently that a certain couple had dropped him from their list altogether because ‘their purpose had been served’. They no longer frequented his home for social evenings because they had moved on to higher echelons of the social ladder!

While there may be some like the said couple who are extremely ‘matlabi’ and not very pleasant human beings, most frequent flyers on the social circuit are harmless butterflies!

A lady who specialises in roping in her husband to attend select evenings but usually attends such occasions on her own comes to mind as well. She hardly puts a foot wrong as the consummate socialite whether while organising a cards party or while visiting cafes for get -togethers organised by others. She is always on the dot, always on the ball. She is ever electrifying in her appearance and ever clued-up in her gossip. Her cardiac surgeon husband comes a poor second, of course. He looks bored whenever he does have to attend an event. He gives onlookers the impression that he would rather be operating upon someone’s heart with precision instruments in hand than carrying out aimless conversations with unknown others on such occasions.

Event managers and sundry service providers are of course on song in this era of pomp and show. When the wedding season wanes then they conjure up musical concerts or IT conferences. Such professionals never allow busy socialites to ever relax. They ensure that there are no placid moments, in any week of the year.

Youngsters from gen zee are usually not happy to follow suit though. They are not keen to dress up and show up on formal occasions. They prefer hanging out with their friends you see. They have their own lingo, their own vibe and they prefer their own tribe.

Be that as it may, society does not seem to be slowing down in its craze for socialising. Conversations at such events might not be extra meaningful but they ensure that human beings remain well networked. Those who prefer solitude are obviously on the other end of the spectrum. It does take both types to keep the world ticking along!