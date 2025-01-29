Menu Explore
Fresh snow, rain likely at isolated reaches on January 29,30 in J&K

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 29, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that there was a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches from Tuesday night

After a week of dry and unusually warm weather in the harshest winter period--Chillai Kalan--in Kashmir, the weather office has predicted upcoming cloudy weather with chances of intermittent light to moderate snowfall for the upcoming seven days.

The MeT said a heavy snow spell is expected on February 1 and 2 which will mark the start of the second phase of winter called Chillai Khurd (moderate cold) which ends in another 20 days. (HT representational)
The MeT said a heavy snow spell is expected on February 1 and 2 which will mark the start of the second phase of winter called Chillai Khurd (moderate cold) which ends in another 20 days. (HT representational)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that there was a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches from Tuesday night.

“Fresh spell of light rain and snow is likely at scattered to fairly widespread places during January 29 and 30 morning and also at isolated places during Jan 31,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

Kashmir is passing through its annual harshest 40 day winter period –Chillai Kalan – which will end by January 30. The Chillai Kalan began on a tough note last month with mercury dropping to -6 to 12 degree Celsius across various parts of Kashmir. The summer capital Srinagar witnessed cold waves for several days which froze water bodies especially Dal Lake, water pipes and other water sources. There were at-least three brief snow spells in these days. However, the past one week Srinagar and other parts of the Valley are observing warmer days and colder nights. The day temperature at most of the weather stations is above normal.

The MeT said a heavy snow spell is expected on February 1 and 2 which will mark the start of the second phase of winter called Chillai Khurd (moderate cold) which ends in another 20 days.

“On February 1-2, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow scattered to fairly widespread places. Few middle and higher reaches may receive moderate snowfall,” Ahmad said.

On Feb 3, there is again the possibility of light snow at scattered places. “Feb 4 and 5 will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places,” he said.

The MeT said that there will be a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C at many places from Jan 29 onwards.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures have climbed to 12-15 degree Celsius, some 6-8 degrees above normal in various parts of the valley, the night temperatures are cold and below normal.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum of -4.3 degree Celsius during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The southern tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded a low of -6.6 degree Celsius, the northern ski resort witnessed -5 degree Celsius.

