Fresh snowfall in Himachal’s higher reaches

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rainfall while higher reaches received snowfall on Wednesday, leading to a dip in the minimum temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, light to moderate rain or snowfall was observed at isolated places over the state during the past 24 hours. The weather office said that Koksar in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded a snowfall of 11.4 cm.

Kothi in Kullu recorded a rainfall of 23 mm, followed by Manali (12 mm), Bharmaour (11.5 mm), Keylong (6 mm), Bhuntar (3.6 mm) and Kukumsheri (1.2 mm). The minimum temperatures were normal or near normal at isolated stations. At many stations, they were above normal by 2-5° Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s Tabo at -0.7° Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at 0.4°C, Keylong 1.8°C and Kalpa 4.9°C.

The snowfall has brought smiles to tourism stakeholders in the upper areas of Himachal, as they are expecting an increase in the tourist footfall.

Himachal’s higher reaches had received the first snowfall of the season on October 5. According to IMD officials, this year Keylong saw snowfall in October after a gap of two years. Earlier, the last October snowfall was recorded in 2022, while there was no snowfall in October of 2023 and 2024.

MeT officials said dry weather would prevail over the state till October 28. No large change is expected in the maximum temperatures during the next 2-3 days, while the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by about 1- 2°C during the next 2-3 days.