Fresh snowfall, rain in HP from Nov 4, says MeT

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted a significant change in Himachal Pradesh’s weather pattern, with rainfall expected in lower regions and renewed snowfall anticipated in the higher reaches on November 4 and 5. A woman leaving corn cobs on the rooftop of her house to dry in rural Kullu. Corn harvesting is in full swing in various parts of Himachal Pradesh. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Ending a recent period of dry conditions, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is forecast to influence the western Himalayan region starting Tuesday, November 4. According to the weather office, light rain or snowfall is likely to affect isolated places on November 4, extending to a few more locations across the hill-state on November 5. Dry weather, however, is expected to prevail immediately after the disturbance, from November 6 to 8.

The state experienced dry weather throughout the last 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature was registered in Lahaul-Spiti’s Kukumseri at -1.2°C, closely followed by Keylong at 0.5°C. Across most stations, minimum temperatures were observed to be 2°C to 4°Cabove normal, generally ranging from -1°C to 19°C. Meanwhile, both Sundernagar and Bilaspur reported fog, with moderate fog in the former and shallow fog in the latter.

Minimum temperature likely to fall

The change in weather is expected to trigger a drop in mercury levels. IMD officials indicate that while the minimum temperatures will see no major change in the next 48 hours, they are likely to fall by 4°C to 5°C over the subsequent two to three days. Following this, maximum temperatures are also expected to decrease significantly, by 3-6 degrees.

In related news, the rainfall recorded in October this year (68.5 mm) was the 14th highest since 1901 and the highest October rainfall since 2005. The all-time high remains 413.5 mm, recorded in 1955. The early snowfall on October 5 in Himachal’s higher reaches has already generated optimism for a boost to the state’s crucial tourism sector.