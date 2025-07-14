Friction between Takhts: SGPC calls General House on August 5

Amid the ongoing confrontation between Akal Takht and Takht Patna Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday announced a special session of its general house on August 5, a day after 12 gurdwara body members raised the demand for the same. The meeting will be held at SGPC headquarter at Teja Singh Samundri Hall.

In a statement, SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan said the session would be held under the chairmanship of president Harjinder Singh Dhami at Teja Singh Samundri Hall.

Led by former SGPC president Jagir Kaur, 12 members including former general secretary Kiranjot Kaur, held a meeting in Jalandhar on Saturday and demanded the calling of a general house session to discuss the issue, ‘which has become an embarrassment for the community.’

“Addressing this situation is necessary to calm the troubled hearts of the community and protect the honour, dignity and strength of the Takht from being compromised,” Jagir Kaur said.

Manan claimed that invitation letters for the session were sent on July 11, however, Kiranjot and other members said they are yet to receive the invites. “Had we got the letter, why would we conduct the meeting and raise the demand”, she said.

On May 21, jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj-led Sikh clergy, during a meeting at Akal Takht, took notice of Takht Patna Sahib management’s failure to comply with its 2022 decree which called for examination of incumbent jathedar Baldev Singh’s Gurbani recitation skill and transfer of additional head Granthi Bhai Gurdial Singh.

Due to this non-compliance, the Akal Takht barred both individuals from performing panthic duties and ordered Takht Patna Sahib committee leadership to present themselves before the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs immediately for an explanation.

Hours after the pronouncement of the Akal Takht decree, Takht Patna Sahib panj pyaras, comprising Baldev Singh and Gurdial Singh, issued a parallel decree.

They refused to accept the Akal Takht’s decree terming it as interference in the affairs of Takht Patna Sahib.

The Takht Patna sahib panj pyaras further declared SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ for ignoring its summons. Sikh clergy at Akal Takht rejected the decision of Patna Sahib Panj Pyaras.

History of 9th Guru to be published in Kannada

As part of the ongoing series of congregations being organised across the country to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh master, Guru Teg Bahadur, the SGPC held a special event at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Ulsoor, Bengaluru.

Addressing the congregation, SGPC president Dhami stated the gurdwara body will publish a booklet on the life of the ninth guru in the Kannada language for the Sikh community in Karnataka. “SGPC will send preachers to the state to educate children about Punjabi and Gurbani and will donate books to establish libraries at gurdwaras,” Dhami said.