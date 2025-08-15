From changemakers to sports achievers, Chandigarh to honour its heroes

A former IPS officer who spends his mornings cleaning his neighbourhood and numerous others who uphold the true meaning of service to the nation with small but impactful acts will be feted during the Independence Day celebrations in the city on Friday. Eighteen police personnel will be honoured with the administrator’s police medal for distinguished/meritorious services. (HT Photo for representation)

The UT administration decided to honour former IPS officer Inderjeet Singh Sidhu after several social organisations and citizens groups urged them to include him in the list of awardees following a video, showing him sweeping the streets and collecting garbage went viral on social media recently. Sidhu, 87, who retired as a DIG, will be honoured with a commendation certificate.

Police

Eighteen police personnel will be honoured with the administrator’s police medal for distinguished/meritorious services. Those to be awarded for distinguished service include assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kawaljeet Singh, ASI Malvinder Singh, ASI Munish Kumar and head constable (HC) Sunil Mehta. The meritorious service medals will be conferred to inspector Mini, sub-inspector (SI) Dinesh Kumar, SI Rakesh Kumar, ASI Naresh Kumar, ASI Gautam Singh, HC Manju, HC Meenu, HC Vishal Bamel, HC Amit, senior constable Rakesh Kumar, senior constable Vipin Sharma, senior lady constable Bharti Rawat, senior constable Sandeep Kumar and senior constable Bhudev.

Social service

Those being recognised for their contribution to social service include Chandigarh Residents’ Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairperson Hitesh Puri, Carmel Convent School student Shaunya Sood, Chandigarh traders association president

Kamaljit Singh Panchi, and former IPS Inderjeet Singh Sidhu among others.

Art & culture

For their contribution to art and culture, the awardees are Simrat Sharma, a resident of Sector 20-A, and Punjab state information commissioner Harpreet Sandhu.

Sports

Those being recognised for their sports achievements are Aditi Sheoran, a resident of Sector 23-C; Janhvi of Sector 22-C, Aditya Rampal of Sector 33-C; and Gurseerat Kaur of Sector 45-C.

Meritorious service in government departments

Awardees in this category include Prof Varsha Gupta, professor & head, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Harish Chander of the urban planning department, sub-divisional engineer Maninder Singh, UT secretariat senior assistant Deepak Kumar, Sanskrit TGT Piyush Aggarwal, PGT dance Amrita Bhullar, deputy district attorney, law & prosecution department Ritu Jain among others.

MC to honour 101

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will also give commendation certificates to 101 persons, including MC officers/staff, social workers, NGOs and citizens, for their exemplary work in their respective fields.

President’s Medal awardees

Fireman to get meritorious service medal

For his bravery and crucial role in saving numerous lives, Dharmender Singh, a leading fireman of the fire department under Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), will be conferred with the President’s medal for meritorious service during the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. The honour recognises his exemplary dedication and commitment over 23 years of service in the department.

Currently posted at the Sector 17 fire station, Singh began his career as a fireman in 2002 and was promoted as leading fireman in 2018. His service record includes six commendation certificates for exceptional work, along with recognition by the Punjab government in 2019 for his meritorious contributions.

Cop to get medal for distinguished service

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda will receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for his contributions during his tenure in Delhi.

Meritorious service medal for 2 cops

Sub-inspector Rajender Kumar and head constable Vikram will be awarded the President Police Medal for Meritorious Service.