From ex-babu, SDM to college girls, Urdu love binds them all

From a sub-divisional magistrate to college-going students, their love for Urdu has brought them together under one roof. Under the state department of languages’ initiative, the district languages department is conducting Urdu classes for interested learners at the Punjabi Bhawan from 5 to 6 pm, five days a week. Urdu lessons were underway at the Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

The classes began on July 8 and have 22 learners from diverse backgrounds and age groups enrolled. They all point to different motivations for being in that room.

An 80-year-old former Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) employee says that this will help him decipher the documents available to him. “My father and my uncle bought land together before 1947 and the documents were in Urdu. We were not aware of the purchase and I could claim my share only after hiring a translator. It was then that I decided to learn Urdu. There are other documents in Urdu in my family and I will not need a translator after I learn the language,” he said.

For two college girls pursuing the final year of graduation, the classes are a chance to pursue their hobby of learning languages. “After Hindi, English and Punjabi, we wanted to invest our time in learning another Indian language. We will not get such an opportunity again. As we are still in college, it is easy for us to make time,” they said.

Safina Khatoon, who has been an Urdu instructor for the past five years at the Punjabi Bhawan, said that Urdu must be revived and these classes at a nominal price are a great opportunity for those who want to learn. She pointed out that the evening hours are convenient for working professionals.

A stenographer working at the deputy commissioner’s office, Jagdeep Kaur, said that she comes to attend the class as soon as her office hours end. “A few months ago, we had a document related to a land record in Urdu and one of our senior officials asked if any of us knew the language. Nobody did. If I had known the language, it would have been easy for us to read the document. Through these classes, I have an opportunity to upskill myself,” she added.

Former regional director for Punjab and Haryana the Union home ministry, Manjit Singh, said he enjoys penning down the Urdu alphabets. He said that he is a writer who has already published a book, and now wants to write one in Urdu.

Jagraon SDM GS Kohli said the revenue records are in Urdu and it will be easy for him to read them if he learns the language.

“Nowadays, people have associated languages with religions, creating barriers which one needs to be free from. We must learn and teach our future generations to embrace and learn each and every Indian language. When it comes to Urdu, it is beautiful to read and write. It is sad that only a few people are well-versed in Urdu,” he said.