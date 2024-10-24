From November, traffic violators in Mohali to get e-challans

After the Punjab Police missed the September 30 deadline to install high-tech closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at 20 intersections in Mohali and start traffic challans through the third eye, come November and commuters violating traffic rules will be served e-challans on their phones. Come November and commuters violating traffic rules in Mohali will be served e-challans on their phones. (HT File)

To be installed at a cost of ₹17.70 crore, the 405 CCTV cameras are expected to rein in reckless driving, by way of prompt e-challans, thereby bringing down accidents and subsequent fatalities.

The district recorded a whopping 300 deaths in 500 road accidents in 2023, while 296 more people died in 494 mishaps in 2022. With just 115 cops to manage traffic across the district, deadly roads in Mohali continue to claim lives.

In the first nine months of the current year, out of a total of 397 cases reported in Mohali, 186 people lost their lives and 435 got injured.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH) has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to integrate the e-challan application of Mohali police with the Vahan portal to start the e-challans through CCTVs.

“We have set up a command-and-control centre for these CCTVs at the Sohana police station building and are waiting for the integration process to conclude to start camera challans like in neighbouring Chandigarh. The process is also going on in Amritsar and Jalandhar. Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) wrote to MORTH requesting the same following which, the ministry further tasked the NIC. We are in touch with the NIC officials and they are likely to complete the process within two weeks,” a Punjab Police officer said.

So far, out of a total of 20 vulnerable locations, Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) has installed CCTV cameras at 10 locations. (see box)

PPHC officials said due to ongoing development works at around six locations by GMADA, including the widening of roads and construction of roundabouts, cameras could not be installed near Radha Swami Chowk, Gurdwara Shaheedan Chowk, PCA stadium crossing (Phase 9/10), Dairi T-point (Landran/Banur road), Purab Apartments crossing and Phase-7 crossing.

However, PPHC is yet to get a no objection certificate (NOC) from NHAI for the installation of cameras or poles near Gopal Sweets junction at Airport Road.

After completing the integration process by NIC, challans will initially be sent through violations captured by cameras already installed at the 10 locations.

Punjab special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan, who is also PPHC managing director, said he would soon hold a review meeting with all stakeholders, including local police, to expedite the project that according to him would be a game changer in saving lives.

Under the ambitious project, 216 automatic number plate recognition cameras, 104 bullet cameras, 63 red-light violation detection cameras and 22 pan, tilt and zoom cameras are to be installed at vulnerable points in the city. The tenders for the project had been allotted in February after five failed attempts.