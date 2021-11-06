Fuel prices: Cabinet to decide on cut in VAT on Sunday: Manpreet

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the decision on reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel will be taken in the cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of a state-level function to celebrate the Vishwakarma Day at Vishwakarma Bhawan in Millarganj, Ludhiana, on Friday, the minister said he was expecting more relaxation in the fuel prices from the central government.

Neighbouring states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, have slashed VAT on fuel prices after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali.

“The Punjab government will also reduce tax on fuel prices and it will be announced after the cabinet meeting,” said Manpreet.

The minister also announced a grant of ₹1 crore for the revamp of Lord Vishwakarma Temple. Food, civil supplies and consumers affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and industry and commerce minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli also announced ₹10 lakh each for the temple.