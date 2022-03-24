Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fuel rates hiked in Chandigarh tricity area for second day in row
In Chandigarh, the rate of petrol was hiked by 0.79 per litre while that of diesel was increased by 0.74 per litre.
Chandigarh petroleum dealers’ association general secretary Amandeep Singh said a further increase in fuel rates is expected as crude oil prices are increasing globally. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Mar 24, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Fuel prices were hiked for the second consecutive day in the tricity on Wednesday.

A litre of petrol now costs 95.80 in the UT while diesel costs 82.37 a litre.

Petrol continues to be the most expensive in Mohali at 97.53 per litre while diesel costs 86.28 per litre here. Diesel is the most expensive in Panchkula at 88.49 per litre while the rate of petrol has gone up to 97.27 per litre here.

Chandigarh petroleum dealers’ association general secretary Amandeep Singh said a further increase in fuel rates is expected as crude oil prices are increasing globally.

On Tuesday, the fuel rates in the tricity and other parts of the country had been hiked for the first time in four months.

