Funds diversion case: Former CREST CEO sent to judicial custody

A special CBI court in Chandigarh, on Friday, sent senior Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), Navneet Srivastava, to judicial custody till July 3 in connection with the alleged diversion of nearly ₹75 crore from the society’s funds. Suspended IFoS officer Navneet Srivastava (extreme left) being produced in the special CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Srivastava was produced before the court after the completion of his CBI custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Srivastava on June 17, a day after filing its first chargesheet in the case. Investigators allege that funds parked in three CREST accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank’s branch in Sector 32 were siphoned off through unauthorised transactions and routed to shell companies during Srivastava’s tenure as CEO.

According to the CBI, the diverted money was allegedly channelled through various entities before being used for the benefit of beneficiaries. The agency has also alleged that part of the proceeds reached a private company in which Srivastava’s wife and a close relative were directors. The case was initially investigated by the economic offences wing of the Chandigarh Police before being transferred to the CBI. Earlier, former CREST project director Sukhwinder Singh Abrol and accountant Sahil Kukkar were arrested and later chargesheeted. Both remain in judicial custody.