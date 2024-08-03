 Fun-filled Sunday assured as Raahgiri returns to Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Fun-filled Sunday assured as Raahgiri returns to Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 03, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the event will offer a range of activities designed for people of all ages to unwind, enjoy and engage with their community

This Sunday, residents can look forward to a vibrant start to their day with the Raahgiri event that will unfold at the Inner Circle Road in Sector 5.

Stating that Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest, state assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta urged the community to come out in large numbers.

Gupta said the event will offer a range of activities designed for people of all ages to unwind, enjoy and engage with their community. The activities include cycling, skating, running and walking, as well as street games, dancing, street plays, yoga and other artistic performances. Additionally, there will be special programmes such as Mahila Bazaar, Vita Stall, Nirogi Camp, CRP training, and demonstrations in taekwondo, kabaddi, judo, wushu, wrestling, boxing, gatka and ITBP’s PT show.

The speaker emphasised that the Raahgiri event aimed to foster community interaction, promote a healthy lifestyle and showcase artistic talents. He said the district administration was preparing extensively to ensure the event’s success, adding that several national-level sports personalities and various well-known figures will be in attendance.

