Games for children with special needs: Defying odds, 2 teens clinch top spots

Defying the odds, two teenage students from Ludhiana have brought laurels to the district by clinching the first and second positions in the recently held state games for ‘Children with Special Needs’ (CWSN), organised by the Punjab education department in Kapurthala. Sumit Kumar (centre) and Daljit Singh (left) during the award ceremony at games for ‘Children with Special Needs’ In Kapurthala. (HT Photo)

Both Sumit Kumar and Daljit Singh, aged 17, hail from humble rural backgrounds. Sumit Kumar, a student of Government Senior Secondary School Lalheri, who secured the first spot in the badminton singles, lost his left leg in a road accident when he was just three years old.

Meanwhile, Daljit Singh, the second position holder in the same game, comes from Government Senior Secondary School Shahpur and was born with an underdeveloped right arm. Interestingly, both of them began playing badminton just a year ago.

Reflecting on their journey, both the students expressed their hopes for a bright career in para sports. They shared how, once subjected to taunts by society and relatives due to their special needs, they are now receiving congratulatory messages.

Jyoti Bala, Daljit mother, narrated his struggles, saying, “I wasn’t informed of his disability until four days after his birth. The family was devastated. It took me at least 10 to 12 years to understand and cope with his physical disability. However, ever since he started playing, I’ve grown confident about his future. His confidence has increased.”

Sumit Kumar, a Class 11 student, revealed that he faced ridicule due to his dependency, even from his close relatives and father. “Ever since I lost my leg, people looked down on me with pity. My father, who has since deserted our family, deemed me as good for nothing. However, achieving this milestone has silenced some of the naysayers. My sole aim now is to excel in my game and represent my country on the international stage.”

Addressing the challenges these students encounter, their coach Gurtej Singh stated, “These children require extra time and attention for preparation. So far, their special needs have been well catered to by the government. They have been provided with necessary kits and uniforms required for the game.”

Principal Dr. Devinder Singh Chhina of Shahpur School praised Daljit’s achievement, calling it marvelous and praiseworthy. “Daljit is a gem among students; excelling both in sports and academics. We have high hopes for him in the future.”