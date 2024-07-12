Gang busted in Amritsar, six held with weapons

Amritsar city police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang and arrested its six members with weapons. Six-membered gang arrested with weapons in Amritsar. (HT File)

Divulging the information, Amritsar commissioner of police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, “In an operation, successfully averting a potential shootout between two rival gangs, with history of skirmish and attempt to murder within Hoshiarpur jail, Amritsar police has nabbed a six membered gang, working under directions of accused Rahul.”

Two 0.32 bore pistols, one country-made pistol and 11 live cartridges were recovered from the accused’s possession.

Rahul, a resident of Amritsar, is the main accused who has been arrested. Other members arrested are Karan alias Tidda, Sukhdeep alias Gori, Abhay Sharma, Raghav Kumar, Ramesh alias Arun.

“Rahul has already been booked under 12 FIRs relating to snatching, theft, prison offences, dacoity and attempt to murder in various districts,” Dhillon said.

After spending eight years on and off in judicial custody, he was released on bail in May ‘24 from Sangrur jail, after which he started procuring weapons from near Indore, MP, and adding members to his gang, to purportedly facilitate dacoities, gambling rackets and, add numbers due to perceived threat and simmering bitterness against another now Bathinda jail inmate Gurinderpal Singh alias Gora Bhau, brother in law of gangster Goldy Brar.

The CP said, “History of bad blood between Rahul and Gora Bhau dates back to when both were lodged together at Hoshiarpur jail. Gora Bhau is accused in around 16 cases”.

FIR No. 139 under sections 111, 310(4), 310(5) of BNS and Arms Act was registered in Islamabad Police Station.