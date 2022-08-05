Gang involved in making extortion calls busted, 2 arrested from Bihar
AMRITSAR: Punjab Police on Thursday busted an interstate gang involved in making extortion calls to people, including doctors, by posing as gangsters. Punjab cops have also arrested two members of the gang with the help of their Bihar counterparts recovered two laptops, two mobile phones and several fake identification proofs.
The arrested men have been identified as Prinsh Kumar, a resident of Siswa Mauja of Lukarian tehsil, and Vikas Kumar of village Sewarahan, East Champaran district of Bihar.
Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh said: “On the complaint of doctors, who had received ransom calls, a case under Sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against some unidentified persons at the Majitha Road police station last month. In view of the sensitivity of the matter, a team comprising deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City 2) Prabhjot Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varinder Singh Khosa was formed.”
“The investigating team found that the ransom calls were being made by cyber crime criminals who posed themselves as gangsters. After investigating the matter, officials sent a team of four cops led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkiat Singh to Bihar to trace and nab the accused,” he said.
The commissioner of police said investigation to find out if there were more members of the gang was on. Both the arrested men were also accused in the case that was registered on July 30 at the Sadar police station on the complaint of Dr Rajnish Kumar. Unidentified persons had threatened the doctor for paying them ₹5 lakh.
Threat calls to doctors and other prominent personalities, including politicians, have increased in Punjab after the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
