Robbers target security firm’s office in Ludhiana, decamp with 7 crore

A gang of miscreants robbed a security firm’s employees of ₹7 crore and made away with a cash van after holding them captive during the wee hours of Saturday in Aman Park area of New Rajguru Nagar. A police team during the robbery investigation in Aman Park area of Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the security agency CMS, which provides service to different banks, runs its operations from their office in Rajguru Nagar.

At least 10 masked robbers struck at 2.30 am, with two barging into the office from the front door and eight others broke in from the back entrance.

The miscreants held five employees captive at gunpoint. The robbers took ₹4 crore kept at the office and also made away with the cash van containing another ₹3 crore.

Sharing further details, additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP) Shubham Aggarwal said police received information about the incident at 7 am. Investigating teams reached the spot soon after and initiated an investigation. Police suspect an insider’s involvement in the robbery.

Special teams were formed to trace the van. After scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, police tracked the vehicle down to Mullanpur.

Police have recovered two weapons from the abandoned van, but the cash was missing. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

