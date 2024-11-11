Menu Explore
Gang of robbers busted, 3 held in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 11, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh said a theft was reported at the house of one Manmohan Sharma in Guru Nanak Mohalla on August 21.

The Machhiwara police busted a gang involved in multiple burglaries and robberies with the arrest of three accused and recovered a stolen revolver, bullets and jewellery from them, officials said.

The other two arrested were identified as Nirmal Singh Gopi and Jagdeep Singh from Indra Colony. (HT File)

They identified the leader of the gang as Behlolpur resident Renu Mahant, a transgender. Police said Mahant used to recce houses during the day on events such as weddings and birth to collect money as ‘shagun’ (blessing) and later rob the houses at night.

The other two arrested were identified as Nirmal Singh Gopi and Jagdeep Singh from Indra Colony.

The burglars decamped with a revolver, five live cartridges and jewellery and the Machhiwara police registered a case against unidentified accused.

The DSP said Mahant and her accomplices confessed to stealing the revolver and using it to rob a woman in Behrampur Bet village in Chamkaur Sahib.

“Mahant, known for posing as a well-wisher, had previously visited the house to offer blessings for a newborn. Taking advantage of the occasion, she gathered information about the property. She would then return with her gang in disguise to commit the robbery,” said DSP Singh.

“The gang sold some of the stolen jewellery to a local goldsmith, who is also under investigation. The authorities will identify his shop with assistance from the suspects. Any jeweller found dealing in stolen goods will face severe legal consequences,” he added.

According to the DSP, the suspects have a criminal past. Mahant has three cases registered against her under the Arms Act and Nirmal Singh has one prior case.

Jagdeep Singh is facing trial in three cases of theft and robbery. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, DSP Singh added.

