Gang of vehicle lifters busted, three held with 8 stolen bikes in Karnal
With the arrest of three people, the anti-auto theft staff of Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft.
The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession. The police have identified that accused as Krishan of Basant Vihar of Karnal, Vivek of Halwana village and Happy of Sandhir village of Karnal district.
Rohtash Singh, in-charge of the anti-auto theft staff, said that all the accused were arrested with stolen motorcycles from different locations in the district.
He said that during the questioning it was found that three cases of motorcycle theft were already registered against Krishan and one case against Happy.
Police said that all three accused were drug addicts and they committed theft to meet their drug demand.
They were produced in court that sent them to judicial custody.
-
Haryana assembly monsoon session to start from August 8
The Haryana Congress Legislature Party on Tuesday chalked out its strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha and decided to corner the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government on a range of issues, including “corruption and deteriorating law and order.” The Congress, which is the principal opposition party in the 90-member House, will move at least 10 calling attention and adjournment motions, demanding a debate on these issues.
-
54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana
As many as 54 new Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The district currently has 289 active cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.
-
Congress rebel Kuldeep Bishnoi set to join BJP on Thursday
Haryana Congress' Adampur assembly segment MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had unfurled the banner of revolt against the party by cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha election, is likely to resign from Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday in Delhi. Bishnoi, 53, who is a fourth-term MLA, is scheduled to meet Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.
-
Jagraon trader gets extortion call from ‘Goldy Brar gang’
In the third such case in seven days, a Jagraon-based trader received an extortion call from an unidentified person claiming to be a member of the Goldy Brar gang. The trader, Gurkirpal Singh Dhillon, 68, of Royal Villa Colony of Jagraon said that he received the first call via WhatsApp on July 29. The caller claimed that he was a member of the gang run by Goldy Brar, who is wanted by the police in Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Police are trying to trace the caller.
-
Ludhiana: Labourer stabbed to death, friend hurt in robbery bid
An unidentified miscreant stabbed a labourer to death with a sharp-edged weapon and injured Ali's friend in a robbery bid on Oswal Road in Doraha. The victim has been identified as a native of Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, 35, Meraj Ali. He was living here in a rented accommodation. His friend, who suffered injuries, is a native of Siwan of Bihar, 35, Manjay Kumar. He raised the alarm following which passersby informed the police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics