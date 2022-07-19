Gang robbing men after offering escort service busted in Mohali
With the arrest of five people, including two women, the Mohali police on Monday busted a gang that allegedly robbed customers after luring them with escort services.
The three men had been identified as Balkar Singh of Dirba district, Sangrur; Insaf Singh of Patti district, Tarn Taran; and Gurwinder Singh of Nashahra village, Tarn Taran, said DSP (City-2) Harsimaran Singh Bal.
“The two women live in a paying guest accommodation in Sohana. Their two accomplices, Vishal Gill and Rahul, alias Pandit, are absconding,” he said.
Explaining their modus operandi, the DSP said the gang used to offer escort services online by advertising pictures of women. After finalising the deal with the customer, they would send the two women to their address instead of the one picked by the customer.
There, the women would get into a quarrel with the customer and summon their gang members to the spot, following which they would beat up the customers and flee with their money and valuables.
DSP said in one such case, they had robbed Vishant Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh, and his friend Devi Lal, a resident of Sector 14-A, Panchkula, near the Phase-7 petrol pump on July 12.
Following his complaint, a case was registered against the accused and they were caught on the basis of technical and human intelligence.
The accused, Balkar, Insaf and one of the two women, were sent to three-day police remand by a court, while Gurvinder is in two-day remand. The other woman is in police custody for a day. The accused will be interrogated about their network and other victims, said police.
Police get one-day of MLA Simarjeet Bains remand in Verka plant trespass case
A local court on Monday sent Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on judicial remand amidst heated argument between after Bains' son Ajaypreet Singh Bains and Chandan Rai Dhanda, the son of former SAD MLA Harish Rai Dhanda. Both had reportedly entered into an argument in the courtroom over “shrugging of shoulders”. Earlier during the day, prosecution council demanded an extension of police remand for another day in the rape case.
Middukhera murder: HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Moose Wala’s manager
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the manager of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Shagunpreet Singh, in the murder case of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera. Taking note of the status report submitted by the Punjab Police, the high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara observed that “the prosecution has collected sufficient evidence pointing out a prima facie case”.
Mohali MLA building castles in air: Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu
Reacting to the statement of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh that there will be a major change in the Mohali municipal corporation soon, city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday said the AAP MLA was “building castles in the air”.
Explosion in automobile factory claims two lives in Rohtak
Two labourers were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at an automobile factory in Rohtak on Monday. The victims, Naresh and Bijender, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, where they are undergoing treatment. IMT station house officer Kailash Chander said the blast took place in a pipeline. “We are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.
Drain breach:100 acres of standing crop inundated in Panipat
Around 100 acres of standing crop was inundated due to a breach in Drain 1 near Siwah village in Panipat on Monday. Farmers said the breach was caused due to heavy rainfall in the district, which caused the drain to overflow. “Water spread over 100 acres following the breach, but officials did not take note of the breach for several hours,” said one of the affected farmers, Kuldeep Singh.
