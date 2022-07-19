Gang robbing men after offering escort service busted in Mohali

With the arrest of five people, including two women, the Mohali police on Monday busted a gang that allegedly robbed customers after luring them with escort services.

The three men had been identified as Balkar Singh of Dirba district, Sangrur; Insaf Singh of Patti district, Tarn Taran; and Gurwinder Singh of Nashahra village, Tarn Taran, said DSP (City-2) Harsimaran Singh Bal.

“The two women live in a paying guest accommodation in Sohana. Their two accomplices, Vishal Gill and Rahul, alias Pandit, are absconding,” he said.

Explaining their modus operandi, the DSP said the gang used to offer escort services online by advertising pictures of women. After finalising the deal with the customer, they would send the two women to their address instead of the one picked by the customer.

There, the women would get into a quarrel with the customer and summon their gang members to the spot, following which they would beat up the customers and flee with their money and valuables.

DSP said in one such case, they had robbed Vishant Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 51, Chandigarh, and his friend Devi Lal, a resident of Sector 14-A, Panchkula, near the Phase-7 petrol pump on July 12.

Following his complaint, a case was registered against the accused and they were caught on the basis of technical and human intelligence.

The accused, Balkar, Insaf and one of the two women, were sent to three-day police remand by a court, while Gurvinder is in two-day remand. The other woman is in police custody for a day. The accused will be interrogated about their network and other victims, said police.