Gang war at Bath Castle: Wedding celebration turns into mourning for Ludhiana family

What was meant to be a night of celebration turned into tragedy when two rival gangs opened fire during wedding celebrations at Bath Castle on Pakhowal Road late Saturday night, killing the groom’s friend and his aunt. The kin of the deceased mourning at Salem Tabri in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The attack claimed the lives of the groom’s childhood friend, Varinder Kapoor, and the groom’s aunt, Neeru Chhabra, leaving guests and family members in shock. The incident has sparked outrage over law and order, with many questioning how armed criminals could enter a crowded wedding hall unnoticed.

Chopra, the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his elderly mother, wife, and two toddlers. Shivam, Vasu’s cousin, recalled that the groom, Varinder Kapoor, was not just a neighbour but Vasu’s childhood friend. “He was so excited for the wedding,” Shivam said, his voice breaking. “He bought two new suits—one for the wedding, one for the reception. He wanted to celebrate his friend’s big day to the fullest.” The family reside in Salem Tabri.

According to him, Vasu had been enjoying the evening, dancing joyfully with friends. The music was paused briefly for the bride’s entry when suddenly chaos erupted. Shots rang out across the hall as two rival gangs opened fire. “Before we could even understand what was happening, he fell,” Shivam said. “We tried to rush him, but it was too late.” Vasu, who ran a small hosiery manufacturing unit, had already endured hardship. He lost his father to illness several years ago and he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Parul, Vasu’s brother-in-law and a local Congress leader, said, “Our family is shattered. My brother-in-law had no rivalry with anyone.”

He expressed anguish over the state of law and order. “It is a complete failure of policing and the system. Criminals roam freely with weapons, attend weddings, move in public spaces and no one stops them. How can such people with a history of crime walk into a marriage hall armed?” he asked.

Killed a day before birthday

Another victim, Neeru Chhabra, the groom’s aunt, lost her life in the firing. She hailed from Jalandhar. Guests revealed that Sunday was her birthday.

BJP, Congress slam AAP over law & order in state

A day after gangsters opened fire during a wedding ceremony at Bath Castle on Pakhowal Road—leaving two dead and one injured—political blame games intensified on Monday.

District BJP president Rajneesh Dhiman launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab.

Dhiman said the gruesome incident, which occurred late Saturday night in the presence of several administrative officials and invited dignitaries, reflects the “total failure” of the state government. He claimed people in Punjab “no longer feel safe even while attending weddings.”

“Since the AAP government came to power, law and order has deteriorated to the extent that the system barely exists anymore. Gangsters are dominating the state while administrative officers remain silent spectators.” Dhiman questioned how armed criminals could enter a high-profile event unchecked.

“For the last three and a half years, AAP representatives have deceived the public. Punjab is now drenched in blood instead of becoming vibrant, as promised,” he added.

Congress district president Sanjay Talwar said, “People are not safe even at weddings under the AAP regime. The police failed to arrest the perpetrators. Talwar, who attended the wedding but left early, warned that voters would teach AAP a lesson in 2027,” he added