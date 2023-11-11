Gangster among 3 nabbed in Jalandhar murder-bid case

Pathankot police have arrested a notorious gangster involved in an attempt to murder case registered in Jalandhar. Additionally, the police have also located and nabbed two more men who harboured the fugitive in Mahichak village of Pathankot. The arrested individuals have been identified as gangster Manmeet Chaha of Model Town, Jalandhar; Savinder Singh alias Sabba, and Akwinder Singh alias Akku, of Pathankot.

The arrested individuals have been identified as gangster Manmeet Chaha of Model Town, Jalandhar; Savinder Singh alias Sabba, and Akwinder Singh alias Akku, of Pathankot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said acting on a tip-off, the police team, led by in-charge Chownki Gharota, found that the gangster had taken refuge in Mahichak village with the assistance of Sarabjit Singh and Akwinder Singh.

“Police teams acted swiftly and apprehended the accused. This individual had a history of violence and had attacked Gopal Krishna in Jalandhar leading to severe injuries,” the SSP said.

He said the accused had eluded arrest in relation to Case No. 210/2023 at Police Station Division No. 06 Jalandhar, which encompasses charges under IPC Sections 307, 365, 323, 148, 149, and 120-B.

Pathankot Police have registered a fresh case against the accused under sections 202, 212, 216, and 120-B of the IPC at police station Sadar Pathankot.

The apprehended accused will be presented in the local court, and remand will be sought for further investigation into the case. Police teams are currently conducting raids, as additional arrests are anticipated in this matter, Khakh said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON