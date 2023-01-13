Gangster Deepak Tinu took 2 months to ‘gain’ Mansa CIA in-charge’s trust

The gangster Deepak alias Tinu, who is an accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, plotted for two months to gain sacked Mansa CIA in-charge sub-inspector Pritpal Singh trust and made prior arrangements with his team before escaping from the custody.

Pritpal allegedly facilitated Tinu’s escape by bringing his girlfriend to his official residence.

According to police investigations and a chargesheet filed in the court last month, Pritpal has been named as the main accused behind Tinu’s escape. The SIT had filed a chargesheet against Pritpal, Tinu, Jatinder Kaur alias Jyoti, Kuldeep Singh, alias Kohli, Rajvir Kajama, Rajinder Singh Gora, Bittu Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Chirag and Sunil Lohia.

The probe team claimed that on October 1, Jyoti, along with Kohli, Kajama and Gora, came to Mansa via Ludhiana from Mohali on a Skoda car.

“She (Jyoti) was dropped at Mansa Tinkoni (three-way intersection) from where she was picked up by Pritpal. The cop brought her in his vehicle to his official residence, where Tinu was already present. During the night, Tinu and Jyoti escaped from custody. Another accused Chirag, who is the brother of Tinu, had brought a car to Mansa and transported both escapees from Pritpal’s residence to Guga Mari in Rajasthan. Later, Jyoti moved to Mumbai from where she was arrested, Tinu continued hiding in Rajasthan by changing his hideouts,” says SIT chargesheet. Tinu was rearrested by the Delhi Police along with weapons from Ajmer in Rajasthan on October 19.

“Knowing that Tinu was a member of a very notorious gang and his interrogation, which was required to be conducted at CIA, Mansa, Pritpal floated the rules. He took Tinu to his official residence located at the officers’ colony,” SIT added in the chargesheet.

Court dismisses Pritpal bail plea

Mansa court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Pritpal Singh. District and sessions judge Navjot Kaur said, “Given the fact that Pritpal Singh has been projected as the main accused and considering the serious nature of the allegations and gravity of the offence and the manner in which a police official has floated the rules and has put on a stake not only his job but also breached the trust of his department and the public, this court is not inclined to grant regular bail to the accused and same is accordingly declined.”

As a matter of fact, the escape of Tinu from custody could not have been accomplished without the aid, and assistance of conspirators playing roles at different stages of the conspiracy,” the court added.

SI made scapegoat, claims his lawyer

Meanwhile, during the hearing Pritpal’s advocate made a counter allegation that the SI has been made a scapegoat and there are other cops involved too.

“Story behind the scene is different which is not appropriate for SI Pritpal Singh to disclose. There may be involvement of other police officers or officials in the escape,” Pritpal advocate Bimaljit Singh added.

Tinu’s escape was not child’s play: court

Earlier, the Mansa court had also dismissed bail applications of eight accused observing, “It is quite understandable that that escape of Tinu was not a child’s play. Because Tinu is shown to be a hardcore gangster, his escape from custody could not be accomplished unless there was a larger conspiracy which involved various elements playing different roles at different levels. The main think tank may have been Tinu and Pritpal but at the same time the roles of others in conspiracy, cannot be undermined.”

