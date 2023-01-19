Gangster dies of infection in brain in Ludhiana

Tirath Singh Dhilwan, a category ‘A’ gangster, died of an ailment on Wednesday. He was admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Ludhiana following an infection in the brain on January 9.

A resident of Dhilwan Village in Faridkot, Tirath worked closely with Jaipal, Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria. According to CMCH officials, Dhilwan died due to severe brain infections on Wednesday. Dhilwan was arrested by Khanna police in March 2018 and the sources police confirmed that he was presently out on bail. He was allegedly involved in various contract killings, extortion rackets, drug trade and highway robberies. He was wanted in multiple heinous crime cases at various police stations in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Dhilwan was involved in the killing of gangster Sukha Kahlwan in Phagwara as well as in the killing of gangster-turned-politician Jaswinder Singh ‘Rocky’.

A class 12 pass-out, Dhilwan was a kabaddi player and took to crime at a very young age. He had allegedly murdered his brother-in-law Manjit Singh in 2010 when he was around 20 years old.