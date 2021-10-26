Gangster held guilty of Haryana villager’s murder

A local court in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul on Monday convicted notorious gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar in connection with the murder of his co-villager as Bimla Devi, 65, six-years-ago at Khairoli village.

He had also been accused of killing Bimla’s son Sandeep Fouji and her father Sri Ram in 2015, and Bimla’s brother Mahesh in 2014 but the court had acquitted him in the 2014 case due to lack of evidence.

‘Court likely to decide life imprisonment or death penalty’

Ajay Choudhary, lawyer appearing for victim Bimla Devi, said the court had convicted Papla Gujjar and his sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday.

“The court will decide whether to award the gangster life imprisonment or death penalty. The forensic science laboratory report of Bimla’s death ascertains that 23 bullet wounds were found on her body,” he added.

Long list of crimes

The gangster, who has been booked in at least 21 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion, etc in Haryana, Rajasthan and other places was presented before the Narnual additional district and sessions judge Sudhir Jeevan.

The judge convicted the gangster in connection with the murder of Bimla Devi and his sentence will be announced on Tuesday. The gangster had been shifted to Narnaul jail from Rajasthan’s high-security jail in Ajmer on September 29.

The case dates back to August 21, 2015 when a group of assailants, led by Papla Gujjar, had shot dead Bimla after she had refused to compromise with him in connection with the alleged murder of her brother Mahesh and son Sandeep Fauji.

The Mahendergarh Sadar police had booked Papla and his aides under Sections 148, 149, 302 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act for Bimla’s murder. The court had acquitted six others in the case due to lack of evidence on April 12, 2018.

As per police and locals, Papla Gujjar had entered the crime world in 2014. He wanted to be a wrestler and had started training under Shakti Gurjar alias Dudhia, who later became his mentor.

His mentor had rivalry with Sandeep Fauji and the latter had given contract for Papla’s mentor’s killing to Surender alias Chika. He had been killed on February 4, 2014.

“Shakti Gurjar’s brother-in-law had asked Papla to take revenge of his mentor’s elimination from Sandeep Fauji. The former wrestler had joined a gang in 2014 and attacked Fauji’s mother Bimla Devi in March 2014 after barging into her house. He had broken both legs of Bimla,” police said.

“Her father Sri Ram and brother Mahesh had come from their native village Biharipuri to take her to hospital. Ram boarded the ambulance while Mahesh was on bike. On the way to the hospital, he was killed. Papla’s name had emerged in the case but he had been acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence,” he added.

“Later, he had killed Sandeep, who had been arrested for his mentor Shakti’s murder, in January 2015 outside Narnaul court when the latter had come for bail. Then, in August, the gangster had killed Bimla. Three months later, he had killed Sri Ram as well as he was witness to Bimla’s murder,” they said.

The gangster was arrested by the Mahendergarh CIA for four murders on February 12, 2016. The gangster’s aides had fired shots at police when he was taken to a local court in Narnual on September 5, 2017 in which a policeman was killed.

He had managed to escape from police custody, but police managed to arrest his brother Mintu, who remains in jail.

Rajasthan police had arrested him this year

A special emergency response team (ERT) of the Rajasthan Police had arrested the dreaded gangster from a house in Kolhapur in Maharashtra in January this year.

His arrest had come one-and-a-half years after he had escaped following a jailbreak amid police firing from Rajasthan’s Behror police station where he was being held in Alwar district.

His associates, carrying AK-47, had freed him from Behror police station. A team of 26 policemen, including commandos of the Rajasthan Police, had arrested him along with a female friend.

On September 6, 2019, Papla was nabbed by the Rajasthan Police from the Delhi-Jaipur highway, but he had fooled the police by identifying himself as Sahil.