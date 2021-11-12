Gangster Kala Jatheri confesses to involvement in bizman murder

Dreaded gangster and purported associate of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri has confessed to his involvement in the murder of an electronic appliances dealer in August last year, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of special task force (STF) Ambala unit, Kulbhushan said on Thursday.

The businessman, Raghunath Prajapati, was shot dead by two miscreants at his showroom on Jagadhri workshop road in broad daylight. Later, his wife and former councillor Pushpa Lata alleged that Raghunath had been receiving extortion calls from another gangster Virender Pratap aka Kala Rana, Kulbhashan said.

“Rana had told Jatheri to kill Raghu for not giving the extortion money. During his two-day remand that ended on Thursday, Jatheri confessed to the STF that he had sent the shooters. He has been sent back to Faridabad jail from where he was brought on production remand,” the DSP said.

At least seven suspects, including the shooters, have been arrested in the murder case by the CIA-1 unit that investigated the case for almost a year. During interrogation, one of the suspects revealed the involvement of Jatheri.

The gangster had earlier escaped from police custody near Faridabad, due to which the whole judicial complex in Yamunanagar was almost sealed during his court appearance on Tuesday.

Investigators said Jatheri, a native of Sonepat in Haryana, was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police on July 31 this year from a dhaba near Sarsawa toll plaza on Saharanpur-Yamunanagar highway.

Inspector Nirmal Singh of the STF unit said he has been involved in over 25 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion-related charges in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“Jathedi also confessed to seeking extortion money from mining contractors in Yamunanagar through a video, along with his accomplice Rana. In the murder case, fresh challan will be presented before the court and will make raids to nab Rana, who is absconding,” inspector Singh said.

The said video was reported by the cyber cell of the Yamunanagar police in August last year, where a constable-rank police officer found the video on Kala Rana’s profile on Instagram. Rana is said to have been operating from a foreign land.