Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which Mohit Rana, an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana, and his friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year.
The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week. Unit in-charge inspector Virender Walia said that during his remand, Rana disclosed that he had close links to gangster Goldy Brar and he orchestrated the shoot out due to an old enmity with Mohit over a 2014 murder case.
“In 2014, Mohammad Mushtaq, an associate of Bhupi, was murdered in which Mohit was a prime witness. Though Mohit had taken huge amounts of money from Kala and Shamsher Singh alias Monu Rana for not testifying against them in court, several people, including Kala and Rana, were convicted after he did so. The gang had asked Mohit to return the money and he didn’t which led to the enmity. Rana was operating from Thailand and Brar is currently in Canada,” said Walia. Kala and Monu work closely with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
This confession brings the case almost closer to its end, pending the arrest of two-three suspects. Earlier, gangster Monu Rana was arrested in January, followed by alleged shooters Amit alias Mitta and Aakash alias Gitti, who were brought on production remand from Delhi in March. One Abhishek was arrested late in March for allegedly conducting recce in the murder.
Walia further said, “We are currently working to arrest the rest of the men involved in the murder. Later, documentation will be prepared to deport Brar.”
Rana had fled to Thailand in 2017-18 using a forged passport and extradited to India and arrested by the Delhi Police on his arrival India at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 1.
He has also been in the custody of the Ambala Special Task Force (STF) which grilled him in several heinous criminal cases of Ambala and Yamunanagar
Atleast four shooters had killed gangster Mohit Rana from Mohali near DAV riverside school on Jagadhri Road on January 20 and left Vishal from Ambala Cantt critically injured, who later succumbed at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
-
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
-
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps. Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
-
At 45.6 degrees Celsius, Gurugram records highest ever maximum temperature for April
Gurugram: With the national Capital region reeling under yet another heatwave, Gurugram witnessed its hottest April day ever on record with the mercury climbing up to 45.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram after 43 years--the maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram on April 28, 1979, was 44.8 degrees Celsius.
-
Excise dept tells pubs, bars in GB Nagar not to hire bouncers
The practice of keeping 'bouncers' in pubs and bars is not legal though many such establishments across the country hire them for 'security' purposes. Gardens Galleria mall in Sector-38 itself has 14 such pubs and bars, which have a permanent liquor license while several others take occasional licences. The premises have also been sealed for now. District excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh instructed all police stations to regularly monitor areas around malls, pubs and restaurants.
-
Ludhiana MC to snap water and sewerage connections of 240 illegal colonies
Municipal corporation commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on Thursday, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of addition commissioner Rishipal. During the meeting, it was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits. Over 150 illegal colonies located outside the city limits have illegal water and sewerage connections.
