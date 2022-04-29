Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout

Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which Mohit Rana, an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana, and his friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year.

The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week. Unit in-charge inspector Virender Walia said that during his remand, Rana disclosed that he had close links to gangster Goldy Brar and he orchestrated the shoot out due to an old enmity with Mohit over a 2014 murder case.

“In 2014, Mohammad Mushtaq, an associate of Bhupi, was murdered in which Mohit was a prime witness. Though Mohit had taken huge amounts of money from Kala and Shamsher Singh alias Monu Rana for not testifying against them in court, several people, including Kala and Rana, were convicted after he did so. The gang had asked Mohit to return the money and he didn’t which led to the enmity. Rana was operating from Thailand and Brar is currently in Canada,” said Walia. Kala and Monu work closely with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This confession brings the case almost closer to its end, pending the arrest of two-three suspects. Earlier, gangster Monu Rana was arrested in January, followed by alleged shooters Amit alias Mitta and Aakash alias Gitti, who were brought on production remand from Delhi in March. One Abhishek was arrested late in March for allegedly conducting recce in the murder.

Walia further said, “We are currently working to arrest the rest of the men involved in the murder. Later, documentation will be prepared to deport Brar.”

Rana had fled to Thailand in 2017-18 using a forged passport and extradited to India and arrested by the Delhi Police on his arrival India at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 1.

He has also been in the custody of the Ambala Special Task Force (STF) which grilled him in several heinous criminal cases of Ambala and Yamunanagar

Atleast four shooters had killed gangster Mohit Rana from Mohali near DAV riverside school on Jagadhri Road on January 20 and left Vishal from Ambala Cantt critically injured, who later succumbed at PGIMER, Chandigarh.