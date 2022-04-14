Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday.
The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from the accused, identified as Karan, 26, a resident of Kajehri village.
Giving details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Karan had spent one year in jail after he was accused of rape in 2018. In prison, he came across gangster Kali Shooter, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and started following him. Even after his release from the prison in 2019, he continued to remain in contact with the gang.”
Recently, police received information about his movement in Chandigarh, following which a naka was set up in Kajehri and he was nabbed on Wednesday.
“During his arrest, the police recovered one pistol from him and following interrogation, he confessed to possessing another pistol, which was also recovered. He disclosed that these were sourced from Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation is on and we are finding his links with gangsters Kali Shooter and Lawrence Bishnoi,” the SSP added.
Karan was presented in a court that sent him to three-day police remand.
A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him at the Sector-36 police station.
Kali Shooter gang’s kingpin is Ravinder, alias Kali Rajput, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had helped Bishnoi flee from police custody in Banur in January 2015. His name had also cropped up in an extortion case following the kidnapping of a Burail hotelier in December 2017.
At least five cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder are registered against him in various tricity police stations. He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
Ludhiana MLA installs boards with helpline for lodging corruption complaints
With the Aam Aadmi Party claiming to take a tough stance against corruption, party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi has installed boards mentioning helpline (855-885-6061) of government offices in Gogi's constituency, asking the public to call on the number if any official seeks bribe. Gogi had recently issued the helpline, inviting suggestions and complaints from the residents of his constituency. The same has also been shared on social networking platforms.
