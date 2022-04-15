Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide held for Patiala kabaddi player’s murder
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide held for Patiala kabaddi player’s murder

Former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, the main accused of player Dharminder Singh Bhinda’s murder, was caught in Dehradun
Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh Bhinda was shot dead near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5 when he was mediating in a clash between two groups. (HT file photo)
Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh Bhinda was shot dead near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5 when he was mediating in a clash between two groups.
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:13 PM IST
ByVishal Rambani

A week after the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind kabaddi player Dharminder Singh Bhinda’s murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5.

Also read: Punjab CM chairs first meeting of anti-gangster task force

Led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Parmod Bhan, the task force assigned deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikram Singh Brar, who has arrested and killed many gangsters, to nab Harbir and the other gangsters involved in the murder.

Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.

The task force, which was working on various leads, arrested Harbir from Dehradun, while the other accused, identified as Fauji, was caught in Haryana.

Bhinda was shot dead outside the university when he was mediating in a clash between two groups.

Five days after the murder, seven accused, including four directly involved in the crime, were arrested. They were identified as Navi Sharma, 21, Varinder Singh, 22, both from Bathoi village; Pritpal Singh, 22, of Sanour and Bahadur Singh, 23, of Gharacho village in Sangrur district.

The other three accused were identified as Tarsem Lal, 30, of Saneta village in Mohali, Satwinder Singh, 23, of Banur and Gurlal Singh, 24, of Patiala, who provided shelter to the main accused.

Besides Harbir, the other main accused named in the case are Harman Singh, Tejinder Singh and Yoginder Bonny.

Police have brought him to Patiala from Dehradun and he will be presented before a court on Friday evening.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Rambani

    A principal correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

