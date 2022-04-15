Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide held for Patiala kabaddi player’s murder
A week after the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind kabaddi player Dharminder Singh Bhinda’s murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5.
Led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Parmod Bhan, the task force assigned deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikram Singh Brar, who has arrested and killed many gangsters, to nab Harbir and the other gangsters involved in the murder.
Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.
The task force, which was working on various leads, arrested Harbir from Dehradun, while the other accused, identified as Fauji, was caught in Haryana.
Bhinda was shot dead outside the university when he was mediating in a clash between two groups.
Five days after the murder, seven accused, including four directly involved in the crime, were arrested. They were identified as Navi Sharma, 21, Varinder Singh, 22, both from Bathoi village; Pritpal Singh, 22, of Sanour and Bahadur Singh, 23, of Gharacho village in Sangrur district.
The other three accused were identified as Tarsem Lal, 30, of Saneta village in Mohali, Satwinder Singh, 23, of Banur and Gurlal Singh, 24, of Patiala, who provided shelter to the main accused.
Besides Harbir, the other main accused named in the case are Harman Singh, Tejinder Singh and Yoginder Bonny.
Police have brought him to Patiala from Dehradun and he will be presented before a court on Friday evening.
CM Bommai: Eshwarappa's resignation is not a setback, truth will come out
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, cannot be considered a "setback" for the government. He said the truth will come out from the investigation and asked the opposition Congress, which is demanding Eshwarappa's arrest, not to become investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.
AAP joins Cong in demand for Karnataka minister Eshwarappa's arrest
The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of state Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Karnataka Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivkumar and others held protests inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding that the state minister K S Eshwarappa's arrest be immediate.
After one week, Bengaluru doctor's pets rescued from a sealed house
Straight out of a 'faith in humanity restored' Tumblr post, police have rescued pets of, Bengaluru resident, Dr Priyadarshini, whose house was sealed by a bank after she failed to repay her home loan funds. The pets included two Persian cats, two tortoises and a large aquarium, which were reportedly trapped in the shut house without food and water since Friday last week.
‘Bomb threat emails to schools an act of cyber terror': Karnataka Police
In a new development regarding the fake bomb threat emails sent to over 10 private schools in Bengaluru on April 8, the Karnataka police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act 66 (F), saying that it acts as cyber terrorism against the miscreant(s), news agency IANS reported. Police are reportedly treating the case seriously as it created panic and hysteria among the school administrations, students, parents and general citizenry.
I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Cong leader Parameshwara alleges
Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed thamehe was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit. The former Karnataka Home Minister and Karnataka Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event in Bengaluru.
