Gangster wanted in 2 murder cases killed in Batala encounter

A gangster, who was wanted in two murder cases, was killed in an encounter with the police at Pul Sua village falling under the Rangar Nangal Police station in Batala on Wednesday late night. A cop was also injured in the exchange of fire.

The slain gangster was identified as Ranjit Singh Rana, a resident of Marari village in Amritsar district, said DIG (border range) Satinder Singh. The injured cop is out of danger and was referred to a hospital in Amritsar.

The police had set up a naka on the road and after seeing a bike, cops signalled the biker to stop. The man left the bike a few yards away and attempted to flee. He also opened fire at the police but was injured in retaliatory firing. His identification was done from the ID proofs recovered from his pocket. He was admitted to the civil hospital in Batala, where the doctor declared him dead, said the DIG (border range).

He said the police had a tip-off that there were some suspicious elements roaming in the area and they might carry out some criminal activity.

“Rana was wanted by Tarn Taran police in two cases. One case was related to the murder of a sarpanch in the district and another was registered against him in Jalandhar,” he said.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday at the Police Lines, Batala, Satinder Singh said that the Batala police had neutralised a gangster in an encounter.

Police recovered a 9-mm pistol, ammunition, and the motorcycle used by him. Rana was a known aide of notorious gangsters Doni Sathiala, Prabh Dasuwal and Amar Khabbe Rajputan. “They are running the gang from the foreign soil,” said Batala SSP Suhail Qasim Mir.

A case has been registered at police station Rangar Nangal, and a special investigation team was formed to investigate the incident.