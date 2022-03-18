Gangster Rinda’s aide held for murder bid; pistol seized
The Jalandhar commissionerate arrested the aide of gangster Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, for murder bid and recovered one pistol from his possession on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ajay Pal Singh, alias Nihang, of Jalandhar city. He is facing nine criminal cases. Jalandhar deputy commissioner of police Jaskaran Singh Teja said Sachin of Basti Sheikh filed a complaint that when he went to collect a cheque from his friend’s house, Ajay Pal arrived there and started assaulting him. Later, Ajay Pal came with two of his aides and opened fire at his house. A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Division 5 police station.
