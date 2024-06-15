Gangster Sangwan conspired with other co-accused to kill Rathee: CBI chargesheet

Wanted gangster based in the United Kingdom (UK), Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, hatched a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused to eliminate Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee. Wanted gangster based in the United Kingdom (UK), Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, hatched a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused to eliminate Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee. (ANI File)

This was stated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a chargesheet filed before the CBI court against four shooters, Ashish, alias Baba, and Sachin, alias Sourav, along with Dharmender Rana and Amit Gulia in Rathee’s murder case.

The CBI submitted before the court it is yet “to find out the real motive behind these killings and to investigate about the angle of contract killing and to unearth the larger conspiracy, if any”.

On February 25, four shooters had opened fire at Rathee’s SUV at the Barahi level crossing in Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar). The CBI had filed the chargesheet under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under the Arms Act against the four accused. The CBI is yet to arrest two absconding assailants identified as Atul and Nakul.

Special judicial magistrate, CBI, Haryana at Panchkula, Vinod Kumar on Friday said, “The case is committed to special judge, CBI, Haryana at Panchkula, for further proceedings.”

The special judicial magistrate CBI issued directions that accused Aashish, Sachin, Amit Gulia and Dharmender be produced before the court of special judge, CBI Haryana at Panchkula, on July 2 through video conferencing.

The CBI in its chargesheet said, “Sangwan hatched a criminal conspiracy with the other co-accused to eliminate Rathee and for this purpose Gulia roped in Sachin and Aashish and through him they came in contact with Kapil.”

The CBI said Dharmender arranged for a car, which was used in the crime by the accused

‘Accused tracked Rathee’s movement through GPS device’

The CBI in its chargesheet said, “The accused were keeping a track on Rathee’s movement through a GPS device.”

As per CBI chargesheet, on February 25, the four shooters on the direction of accused Kapil reached Bahadurgarh. At Ashoda village, Jaikishan Dalal got in Rathee’s car in which Rakesh Kumar alias Sanjay (Rathee’s driver) and Sanjeet (gunman) were also sitting. When they reached near Barahi railway crossing in their SUV, the gates of the railway crossing were closed. They stopped their vehicle there. A few minutes later, four shooters came near their SUV and started firing indiscriminately. They fired upon Rathee, who tried to say something, but could not speak due to back-to-back gunshot injuries. The four occupants of the car got multiple bullet injuries. Sanjeet could not fire in defence as he got frightened. Sumit, a milkman, reached the spot immediately after the shooters left. He took all four victims to a hospital in Bahadurgarh. Rathee and Dalal were declared dead by the hospital authorities. Initially, the FIR was registered at the PS Line Par, Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, based on the statement of complainant Rakesh Kumar and later the investigation was transferred to the CBI.