Ludhiana: Police find 2 pistol shells, 3 friends booked for murder

A day after the murder of gangster Sukhpreet Singh aka Sukha Barewalia, the police lodged an FIR against three of his friends. They have been booked under Sections 302(murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (punishment to Criminal Conspiracy ) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. He was shot dead in the house of one of his friends in Joginder Nagar of Haibowal on Monday. According to the police, the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused (HT File Photo)

However, no arrests have been made so far. The police also found that Sukha was gunned down with a .32 bore pistol and he was possessing a .30 bore pistol, which was recovered from the spot.

The police suspect that during an altercation, Sukha and the accused flashed their guns to kill each other. The bullet fired by Sukha had hit Rohit aka Ishu near his eyebrows, while the accused had pumped in two bullets into Sukha’s body. The police have recovered three bullet shells from the spot out of which one is .30 bore and two shells are of .32 bore. However, the .32 bore pistol was not recovered.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Malhotra, alias Ishu, of Joginder Nagar, Gopal Mahajan, alias Gopi, of Pakhowal road, and Suraj Parkash, alias Babbu of Arya Mohalla. Ishu is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where his condition is stated to be stable. All three accused were co-accused in the criminal cases lodged against Sukha.

The police officials stated that Sukha accompanied by Babbu had reached Ishu’s residence on a scooter on Monday afternoon, while Gopi had reached there on his own. It is suspected that they indulged in a spat over their share in the money they had made by executing crime and they shot each other. After the crime, Gopi and Babbu escaped with the other weapon.

According to the police, the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.

On Tuesday, the family cremated the body of the gangster. Sukha’s wife Amita on Monday had alleged that her husband had given up crime and wanted to return to the mainstream. She alleged that Ishu and two others had murdered her husband in a planned way. Sukha was gunned down at the house of Ishu on Monday.

