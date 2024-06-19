Gangsters Deepak Tinu, Sampat Nehra remanded in one day AGTF custody

Six days after the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi and foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar gang; the task force on Tuesday brought A-category gangsters Deepak Tinu and Sampat Nehra from Bhiwani jail in Haryana to Mohali on production warrants. Gangsters Sampat Nehra and Deepak Tinu in AGTF custody on Tuesday. (HT photo)

After being produced before a local court amid tight security, both Nehra and Tinu were sent to one day AGTF custody.

The task force on June 12 arrested Vijay, a close associate of Tinu and Nehra while recovering a .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the pistol was suspected to be provided to him by Tinu. Preliminary investigations revealed that Vijay was tasked by his jailed and foreign handlers to kill members of rival Bambiha gang, thus leading issue of production warrants for both of them.

Tinu, also an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, had fled from Panchkula police custody in 2017 with the help of Sampat and both had stayed at a hideout allegedly arranged by Vijay. He also managed to escape Mansa police in 2023.

Vijay has a criminal background of several heinous crime cases, including murder, registered against him in Punjab and Haryana.