Gangsters having free run in jails due to defunct jammers: Court to Punjab Police

A local court on Tuesday asked the Punjab Police to take note of their defunct jammers to prevent gangsters from operating their modules while being in jails.

The court of chief judicial magistrate Harpreet Kaur reprimanded the police while the state special operation cell, Mohali, sought custody of gangster-turned-terrorist Sukhmeet Pal Singh, better known Sukh Bhikhariwal.

The police accused Sukh of operating his network from Bathinda jail on the directions of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Lodged in Bathinda jail for the past two years, Sukh of Gurdaspur was brought here on a production warrant on Tuesday.

After an officer said that gangsters operate from jails, the judge snubbed the police, saying that jammers in the prisons should work properly to avoid such activities.

“It is the delinquency on the police’s part. Jammers don’t work properly, which enables the gangsters to operate from inside the jails,” the chief judicial magistrate said.

Sukh was brought from Bathinda suspecting his involvement in the delivery of arms and ammunition, which reached Punjab through Rode.

A police officer said the consignment meant for target killing was sent for Sukh.

Another officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that Rode and his accomplices had threatened to blast prime buildings in the state.

Meanwhile, Sukh’s counsel Gayanpavit Singh said he was in Bathinda jail for the past two years and thus, cannot indulge in any such activity.

The court, however, sent Sukh in five-day police remand.

A ‘Khalistani’ terrorist, Sukh was arrested in December 2020 by the Delhi Police special cell at Indira Gandhi International Airport after he was deported from Dubai.

His involvement was alleged in the murder of Punjab-based Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu besides killing of several Hindu leaders, including Honey Mahajan of Shiv Sena, Punjab.

