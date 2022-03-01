Gangster’s murder in Ambala: Three arrested for conspiracy

Two days after a local gangster was allegedly shot dead by his aide at a private hospital in Ambala City, police have arrested three suspects for allegedly conspiring in the crime.

They were identified as Vikas alias Shivi, Amit and Reeta Sharma, all locals, while the alleged shooter Vikram alias Bunty Kaushal remains at large, police said.

The trio was presented in a local court which sent Vikas and Amit to five days’ remand, while the woman was given two-day remand.

A police spokesman said, “The complainant had alleged that the accused had conspired for the murder of her son Aman alias Gappu. To probe the case and arrest the accused at the earliest, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa had formed an SIT led by ASP Pooja Dabla.”