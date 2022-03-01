Gangster’s murder in Ambala: Three arrested for conspiracy
Two days after a local gangster was allegedly shot dead by his aide at a private hospital in Ambala City, police have arrested three suspects for allegedly conspiring in the crime.
They were identified as Vikas alias Shivi, Amit and Reeta Sharma, all locals, while the alleged shooter Vikram alias Bunty Kaushal remains at large, police said.
The trio was presented in a local court which sent Vikas and Amit to five days’ remand, while the woman was given two-day remand.
A police spokesman said, “The complainant had alleged that the accused had conspired for the murder of her son Aman alias Gappu. To probe the case and arrest the accused at the earliest, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa had formed an SIT led by ASP Pooja Dabla.”
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.