Gender curriculum reshaping education sector: Punjab edu minister Bains

Punjab education minister Harjot Bains said the Punjab government’s gender transformative education programme — ‘Chanan Rishman’ — is reshaping the state’s educational landscape. Punjab education minister Harjot Bains (File)

Bains said, “In our continued efforts to transform gender behaviour in the state and achieve gender parity, our government has taken this initiative. Currently, the ‘Chanan Rishman’ programme is being implemented in 6,250 schools across the state. The integration of the gender curriculum in the education system will create a ripple effect as we are optimistic that these learnings will be significant in shifting gender norms and behaviours of our students, who will grow up to become powerful agents of positive change in the state and beyond.

He said what sets this programme apart is its bold approach to challenging stereotypes, question biases, and foster a culture of equality within the school system.

“We believe that a gender-transformative programme will not only equip students with academic knowledge but also empower them with a profound understanding of equality, respect, and empathy. We encourage positive conversations that challenge stereotypes, discussions that unveil hidden biases, and lessons that promote inclusivity,” said Sunita Menon, senior director, Strategic Partnerships and Scale Up, Breakthrough.