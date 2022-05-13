Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, two women held

A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted in Kurukshetra with the arrest of two women.

Police said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, of Jhansa village, and Babtia Rani, of Ajrana Kalan village in Kurukshetra district.

Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra Karan Goel said officials from the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination. Following the tip-off, a team of doctors was formed by the chief medical officer and they contacted the accused with the help of a decoy customer. He said the accused had agreed to conduct sex determination test and demanded ₹32,000.

The accused took the decoy customer in their own car to Kalanaur in Yamunanagar district to conduct the test and a joint team of police officials and doctors was chasing them.

But due to heavy rush on the roads, police could not chase the vehicle and they left.

Later, a police team, under inspector Satpal Singh, managed to arrest them from a checkpost near Salpani village in district when they were returning. They have been booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

They were produced in court and were sent to two-day police remand for further interrogation, he added.

Dr RK Sahai, deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act in Kurukshetra, said this year, eight people have been arrested under the PCPNDT Act in four FIRs registered in district this year.

He said since his joining in Kurukshetra in April 2016, 56 raids have been conducted; 160 people have been arrested in 34 cases of PCPNDT Act and 22 cases under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.