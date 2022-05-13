Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, two women held
A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted in Kurukshetra with the arrest of two women.
Police said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, of Jhansa village, and Babtia Rani, of Ajrana Kalan village in Kurukshetra district.
Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra Karan Goel said officials from the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination. Following the tip-off, a team of doctors was formed by the chief medical officer and they contacted the accused with the help of a decoy customer. He said the accused had agreed to conduct sex determination test and demanded ₹32,000.
The accused took the decoy customer in their own car to Kalanaur in Yamunanagar district to conduct the test and a joint team of police officials and doctors was chasing them.
But due to heavy rush on the roads, police could not chase the vehicle and they left.
Later, a police team, under inspector Satpal Singh, managed to arrest them from a checkpost near Salpani village in district when they were returning. They have been booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.
They were produced in court and were sent to two-day police remand for further interrogation, he added.
Dr RK Sahai, deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act in Kurukshetra, said this year, eight people have been arrested under the PCPNDT Act in four FIRs registered in district this year.
He said since his joining in Kurukshetra in April 2016, 56 raids have been conducted; 160 people have been arrested in 34 cases of PCPNDT Act and 22 cases under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.
-
Dowry harassment: Woman force-fed poison, husband among 5 booked in Ludhiana
Five days after a woman was force-fed a poisonous substance for not accepting their dowry demand, police booked The victim, Chandani, 24's husband and four in-laws on Thursday. The accused are Kesar Rehman of Meharban, his sister Afsana, brother Faizal Rehman, relatives Gulab Shah and Mohammad Amir. The victim, Chandani, 24, said that her husband and in-laws had been demanding dowry from her parents. She was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
-
Ludhiana man held with 500-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 2 arrested a 55-year-old man with 500-gram opium on Thursday. Randeep, who is already facing trial in a fraud case has been identified as Randeep Singh of Mohalla Beguana on Gill Road. Police said that ₹1 lakh was also recovered from his possession. In-charge of CIA staff 2, Inspector Beant Juneja, said that police arrested Randeep near Lohara Canal Bridge based on a tip-off. During questioning, Randeep revealed that he procured the contraband from Ambala.
-
Madhya Pradesh woman murdered at home. Police said she was brutalised
Bhopal/Chhindwara: A woman found dead in her house in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Wednesday is suspected to have been beaten up, sexually assaulted and brutalised before she was killed, police said on Thursday. Her husband was in the house when the woman's body was discovered but was too drunk to give his statement, a police officer said. The autopsy report indicated that the woman was brutally beaten up and she was brutalised.
-
A resident of Uttar Pradesh was booked on Thursday for duping a city resident out of ₹99,000 around nine months on the pretext of verifying his credit card. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Manjot Singh, 30, of Subhash Nagar. He said that he received a call from a man who introduced himself as an employee of State Bank of India's Civil Lines Branch.
-
Ludhiana | 4 days on, gangster’s aide held for opening fire at house, injuring man
Four days after gangster Puneet Bains and his aides opened fire at a house in New Shastri Nagar and injured an onlooker, police arrested an accused on Wednesday. Crime Investigation Agency (, Staff 1) in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma said Bangala was arrested on Tibba Road on the basis of a tip-off.
