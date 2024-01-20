Generation at hydel projects drops by 85% in rain-deficit Himachal

The prolonged dry spell this winter has led to an 85% fall in power production in Himachal Pradesh. Power production in winter usually declines to 40% in Himachal. (HR File)

“With a rain deficit of 99.7% so far in January, there has been a significant reduction in water levels in the state’s five perennial river basins, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, Yamuna and Beas, adversely affecting generation in all power projects,” said principal secretary (power) Bharat Khera. He added that there was no need to panic as Himachal was buying electricity from other states.

The rivers have the potential to produce 27,436 megawatts (MW) of power annually. So far this year, 11,153 MW has been harnessed, of which 7.6% is under control of the Himachal government. The rest is harnessed by the Centre.

Power production in winter usually declines to 40% in all river projects, but this time generation has dropped by 90% in the 1,500MW Nathpa Jhakri hydel plant, the largest underground hydropower project in the country. At present, only one of its six turbines is operational.

Built on the Sutlej River, the Nathpa Jhakri project is run by the Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and is a major contributor to the northern grid to meet energy requirements of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi. The water flow in the Sutlej has fallen to 70 cusecs.

“We require 450 cusecs water flow to run the turbines 24 hours. Just 70 cusecs water fulfills need to run one unit,” said Manoj Kumar, operations head at the project.

Himachal’s daily electricity requirement ranges from 360 to 370 lakh units. It has seen a sharp drop in generation from 2,500 lakh units to a mere 450 lakh units a day due to deficit rainfall caused by scanty rainfall and freezing glaciers.

To meet its power requirements, the hill state buys 25 to 30 lakh units daily from the open market every winter. Additionally, it relies on Punjab for 200 lakh units daily as a banking measure. In the banking measure, Himachal supplies electricity to other states, and instead of accepting monetary payment, it takes back the power to meet its deficit in winter months.

Energy security concerns

The Nathpa Jhakri project management attributes the decline in water level in the Sutlej to heavy silting since August, when floods struck the state. They said the situation had worsened since November last year, and the current situation is similar to that of 2006-07, raising concerns about the state’s energy security.

“If the situation persists, the power deficit could have far-reaching consequences. There is a critical need for a weather turnaround,” said Suneel Grover, a former managing director of the State Load Dispatch Centre.

“Reliance on buying electricity from the open market and depending on neighboring states, such as Punjab, for daily units underscores the magnitude of the crisis,” he said.

“As of now, there are no power cuts and the situation is normal,” said BDM Industries chief executive officer Atharva Chadha. The unit is located in Una.

Record low rain, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, director Surender Paul said dry weather is expected to continue till January 24, while cold wave and ground frost conditions are expected to persist in Una, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Mandi till January 20. Specific locations, including Bilaspur, Una, Nupur, Paonta Sahib, Dhaula Kuandh, Baddi, and Nalagarh, may experience dense fog in the mornings over the next two days.

“According to IMD records, a similar drought-like situation was witnessed in January 1901. The consequences of this weather extremity are far-reaching,” he said. The meteorological department has compiled a list of top 10 years with the least rainfall in January since 1901. According that, January 2024 stands out with a significant 99.7% deviation from the historical average. Other notable years include 1966 with 99.6% less rainfall, 1902 with 98.5%, 1986 with 92.4%, 2007 with 91.4% 2018 with 90.5%, 1916 with 87.8%, 1936 with 86.5%, 1963 with 83.5%, 1998 with 83.5% and 1914 with 83.4% less rainfall.