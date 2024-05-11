Get us the seat and we will resolve all issues: Nadda to voters in Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda reached the city on Friday to campaign for party candidate Sanjay Tandon. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda with party candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon during a public meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Addressing a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Sector 27, Nadda, one of the party’s star campaigners, said, “Get us the Chandigarh seat and we will solve all issues of the city. You send Tandon to the Parliament and we assure that all issues of Chandigarh will be solved.”

He said the Union government was already in the process of turning the Chandigarh Railway Station into a world-class facility for which ₹550 crore had already been sanctioned. “We have an international airport in Chandigarh and very soon people of Chandigarh will find no difference between the railway station and the airport,” he said, adding that ₹900 crore had been allocated for PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the BJP government had given them a new campus.

Stating that member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher carried out various development projects in the city in the past 10 years, he assured that these development works will be carried out at the same pace in future.

While addressing the gathering, Tandon addressed MP Kirron Kher as “didi”, who appealed to the gathering to vote for the BJP: “Your vote will go to Narendra Modi. It does not matter, whether I am contesting or Tandon.”

Earlier, Tandon listed out the pending issues of Chandigarh before Nadda, seeking their quick resolution. On this, Nadda told him, “You win this seat for us and rest everything will be taken care of.”

As dusty winds started blowing during the public meeting in the evening, Nadda remarked, “Even God wants Tandon to win the election.”

Others who spoke on the occasion included BJP state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and former Chandigarh president Arun Sood.