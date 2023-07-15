Punjab floods: Two breaches in Mansa district, Ghaggar inundates villages bordering Haryana

With two breaches, the Ghaggar unleashed its fury in Punjab’s Mansa district on Saturday with floodwaters entering villages bordering Haryana. The 30-ft breach in the Ghaggar river near Chandpura Dam in Budhlada sub division of Mansa district on Saturday. Both Punjab and Haryana government officials are monitoring the situation at Chandpura Dam on the inter-state border. (HT Photo)

The river’s embankments in Rorki village of Sardulgarh sub-division and near Chandpura Dam in Budhlada sub-division gave way on the Punjab side, leading to panic in several villages of Mansa district. Of the affected villages, 36 are in Budhlada sub division and 12 in Sardulgarh sub division.

The administration is struggling to plug the breaches, which is a challenge. Mansa deputy commissioner Rishi Pal Singh said this is the first time since 1993 that the Ghaggar’s water level has reached this point in the district. “There have been two breaches and we are trying to plug it. But the water flow is very strong so it I will take some time,” he said.

Sardulgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Singh Malhi reiterated that irrigation department officials are not able to plug the breach at this stage as the flow of water is strong. “We are trying to divert the flow to fields and avoid populated areas. It is early for evacuation but we are prepared,” he said.

Both Punjab and Haryana government officials are monitoring the situation at Chandpura Dam on the inter-state border.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party working president and Budhlada MLA Budh Ram said the state government and people tried to stop the breach but in vain. “Due to rapidly rising water levels, the breach occurred. I’m in touch with the administration,” he said.

Budhlada SDM Parmod Singla said that the breach in his area happened at 5am. “Chandpura is in Haryana but the place where the breach happened is on the inter-state border on the Punjab side. We are trying to plug it but the flow is strong. A similar breach has been reported a few kilometres ahead in Haryana as well,” he said.

On Friday, district administration officials took stock of the situation at Chandpura dam. A small bridge built on the Ghaggar in Sardulgarh was removed to provide passage as trees and water hyacinths flowing in the river due to floods were getting stuck in it.

Over the past two days, political leaders, including Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have visited Chandpura dam. They accused the government of not doing enough.

