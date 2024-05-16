Ghulam Nabi Azad backs Engineer Rashid for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has put its weight behind jailed legislator Engineer Rashid, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla. Jailed candidate Engineer Rashid’s son Abrar Rashid, who has been spearheading his father’s campaign, during an election rally in Budgam. (PTI)

Rashid’s campaign has picked up steam across north Kashmir over the last fortnight. His son, Abrar Rashid, has been leading from the forefront and his rallies have been drawing massive crowds. The leader’s five-year jail term has also become a talking point, finding traction with the youth.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

So far, however, he had found support only from former legislator and DPAP member Shoiab Lone. It is in this backdrop that Azad vouching for Rashid bolsters his standing.

The contest in Baramulla was until recently being viewed as a direct fight between the National Conference president Omar Abdullah and People’s Conference chairperson Sajjad Gani Lone. All the new factors combined, however, has made it into a triangular fight, with Rashid emerging as a dark horse.

DPAP treasurer and former minister Taj Mohi-ud-Din, who holds considerable sway in Uru, said, “We are supporting Engineer Rashid as he has been detained for years without any trial.”

The leader said DPAP workers were supporting Rashid on the ground, adding, “We want him to win from Baramulla as he can represent people of north Kashmir better than others,”

DPAP has a considerable base in Baramulla, Uri, Sangrama and Sopore.

Azad said since his party had not fielded a candidate from Baramulla, senior leaders met and decided to back Rashid. “For my leaders and workers in Baramulla, Rashid was the best choice. Even Omar Abdullah is an outsider for them. So being a democratic party, I allowed them to support the candidate of their choice.”