Giani Harpreet opts out, Satwant Kaur set to head breakaway Akali faction

Senior SGPC employee Bibi Satwant Kaur is set to be the new chief of the breakaway Akali Dal faction as former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said he is opting out of the race. Akal Takht appointed panel will hold delegate session on August 11. (HT File)

The Akal Takht-appointed panel, which was given the mandate to recast the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the December 2 decree, has scheduled the delegate session to elect new president and office bearers on August 11.

Kaur, part of the Takht panel and currently serving in a senior position in the SGPC’s education wing, has strong panthic roots. She is the granddaughter of former Damdami Taksal chief Kartar Singh Bhindranwale.

Her father, Bhai Amrik Singh, president of the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF), was killed during Operation Bluestar. She hails from Bhoora Kohna village in Tarn Taran district and is considered a good orator with command over panthic politics.

Giani Harpreet Singh, who was part of the December 2 decree pronounced by Sikh clergy, in a Facebook post, said he doesn’t wish to be part of the race for the presidency.

“The five-member committee has scheduled the election meeting for August 11. I have come to know that during this election, my name, as well as the name of Bibi Satwant Kaur Ji, the daughter of the great martyr Bhai Amrik Singh Ji, are being considered for the presidency of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Some voices are being raised in my support, and some in favour of Bibi Ji. I appeal to the five-member committee that I do not wish to be part of the race for the presidency in competition with Bibi Satwant Kaur. Hence, my name should not be considered for the position of president,” Giani Harpreet said in his post.

BOX: Takht panel allotted alternative venue by SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday allotted Bhai Gurdas Hall, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple, to the Akal Takht panel to hold its elections. The panel had earlier sought the SGPC headquarters, Teja Singh Samundri Hall, for the delegate meeting.

“The SGPC has not granted permission to hold the meeting at Teja Singh Samundri Hall. Instead, Bhai Gurdas Hall has been allotted to us. However, we have not finalised yet whether we are to organise the meeting at this venue. Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh is also under our consideration. We are holding a meeting tomorrow to finalise the venue,” Gurpartap Singh Wadala, one of the committee members, said. The meeting is scheduled to be held on August 11.